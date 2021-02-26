Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Chairman, President & CEO Barbara Smith Sold $787,115 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Commercial Metals Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barbara Smith (insider trades) sold 30,100 shares of CMC on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $26.15 a share. The total sale was $787,115.

Commercial Metals Co manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products and related materials and services. Its products and services include metal recycling, mill products, fabrication,construction products etc. Commercial Metals Co has a market cap of $3.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.220000 with a P/E ratio of 11.68 and P/S ratio of 0.56. The dividend yield of Commercial Metals Co stocks is 1.90%. Commercial Metals Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Commercial Metals Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

