Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) President & CEO Dan H. Arnold Sold $3.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan H. Arnold (insider trades) sold 25,294 shares of LPLA on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $136.11 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc operates as a broker through its subsidiaries. The company provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisor services to financial advisors and institutions. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $10.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.290000 with a P/E ratio of 22.23 and P/S ratio of 5.27. The dividend yield of LPL Financial Holdings Inc stocks is 0.77%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.

President & CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPLA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $130.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Matthew J Audette sold 8,847 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CAO and Treasurer Brent Simonich bought 1,909 shares of LPLA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $131. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

Managing Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

Managing Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 513 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

Managing Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,489 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

Managing Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 13,414 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $133.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

