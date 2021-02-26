>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) President & CEO Dan H. Arnold Sold $3.4 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: LPLA -0.11%

President & CEO of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan H. Arnold (insider trades) sold 25,294 shares of LPLA on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $136.11 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc operates as a broker through its subsidiaries. The company provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisor services to financial advisors and institutions. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $10.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.290000 with a P/E ratio of 22.23 and P/S ratio of 5.27. The dividend yield of LPL Financial Holdings Inc stocks is 0.77%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.
  • President & CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPLA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $130.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Matthew J Audette sold 8,847 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CAO and Treasurer Brent Simonich bought 1,909 shares of LPLA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $131. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • Managing Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.
  • Managing Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 513 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.
  • Managing Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,489 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $134.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.
  • Managing Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 13,414 shares of LPLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $133.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LPLA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)