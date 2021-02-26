Ab International Group Corp (ABQQ) CEO Chiyuan Deng Bought $90,000 of Shares

CEO of Ab International Group Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chiyuan Deng (insider trades) bought 750,000 shares of ABQQ on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $0.12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $90,000.

AB International Group Corp is engaged in selling of used car to private buyers or other car dealers in Kyrgystan. The Company purchases used cars from car stores, private sellers and dealer-auctions. AB International Group Corp has a market cap of $17.597 million; its shares were traded at around $0.135900 with and P/S ratio of 2.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with AB International Group Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Chiyuan Deng bought 750,000 shares of ABQQ stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $0.12.

CEO, 10% Owner Chiyuan Deng bought 500,000 shares of ABQQ stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $0.09.

