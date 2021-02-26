>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Vice Chairman, COO and CFO Jon R Moeller Sold $876,491 of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: PG -2.41%

Vice Chairman, COO and CFO of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon R Moeller (insider trades) sold 6,969 shares of PG on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $125.77 a share. The total sale was $876,491.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $304.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.490000 with a P/E ratio of 23.36 and P/S ratio of 4.39. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.56%. Procter & Gamble Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith sold 11,451 shares of PG stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $125.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chairman, COO and CFO Jon R Moeller sold 6,969 shares of PG stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $125.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer Carolyn M Tastad sold 7,880 shares of PG stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $125.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.
  • Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 530,000 shares of PG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $128.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.
  • Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 408,880 shares of PG stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $128.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)