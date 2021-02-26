DigiMax Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Approximately $5.1 Million

561 SUBSCRIBERS FROM 21 COUNTRIES IN 1ST 36 HOURS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), as previously announced on February 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, for gross proceeds of $3,028,299.40, bringing the total proceeds of all tranches to $5,103,299.25 of units ("Units"). Pursuant to the closing of the final tranche, DigiMax has issued an additional 8,652,284 Units at a price of $0.35 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share (a "Common Share") and one full warrant to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of two years.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder fees of 8% of the gross proceeds and issued finder warrants of 8% of the Units sold, each being exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years.

All securities issued pursuant to this final tranche are subject to a statutory holder period of four months and one day.

The Company has also issued 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants to an arm's length consultant, as consideration for capital market advisory services. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of 2 years. These warrants and any underlying shares issued upon exercise, are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day.

In addition, the Company has set new Options for certain officers and directors for a total of 5,000,000 common shares exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of 2 years.

As of mid-day February 25, CryptoDivine has realized 561 subscribers from 3,400 initial visits to the site. Usage among subscribers has also been high with an average of 114 subscribers using the system each minute of the 24-hour day. The map below is a graphic of the origin of the subscribers.

Response has been very positive with many excellent suggestions being received and implemented to make the user experience more efficient and rewarding. The balance of changes and additions are expected to be completed in the next week including the addition of a training video that will be available to everyone.

These results have occurred without any marketing or advertising about the Price Trend App having been employed. These efforts are planned to commence the week of March 8, 2021 after the remaining short-term upgrades to the system have been completed.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

