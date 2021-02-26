>
Beacon to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:BECN +0.86%


[url="]Beacon[/url] (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Julian Francis, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Lonegro, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Wilson, VP Finance & Treasurer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference (virtual). The presentation will begin at 8:20 a.m. ET on March 1, 2021.



A link to the most recent Beacon investor presentation is available in the [url="]Investor+Relations[/url] section of the Company's website.



About Beacon



Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit [url="]www.becn.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005646/en/


