Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.







To access the live webcast, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhighyield21%2Fsessions%2F36806-levi-strauss-co%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available on [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com[/url] through Thursday, March 11, 2021.







About Levi Strauss & Co.







Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's® , Dockers® , Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com[/url].





