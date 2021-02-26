>
Barksdale Announces Officer Appointment and Grant of Stock Options

February 26, 2021 | About: TSXV:BRO +0% OTCPK:BRKCF +1.27%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Pamela White as Corporate Secretary of Barksdale. Ms. White brings over 30 years of experience in the TSX Venture Exchange industry. This includes positions of senior securities legal assistant in multiple Vancouver based law firms, as well as over 15 years as manager of a number of Canadian public companies. Ms. White currently acts as Corporate Secretary for a number of public companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, providing corporate compliance and regulatory filing consulting services through her personally owned private company which was established in 2006.

The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 457,500 common shares in the capital of the Company until February 26, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.47 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the North America.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
720-447-7705
[email protected]

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
[email protected]

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email http://www.barksdaleresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632417/Barksdale-Announces-Officer-Appointment-and-Grant-of-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=632417

