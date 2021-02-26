>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CFG -1.72%


Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on April 6, 2021, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021:





  • a quarterly cash dividend of $10.493125 per share on CFG’s 5.500% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A;




  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;




  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D;




  • a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 5.000% Fixed-For-Life Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E; and




  • a quarterly cash dividend of $14.125 per share on CFG’s 5.650% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F.




About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $183.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at [url="]www.citizensbank.com[/url] or visit us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or [url="]Facebook[/url].



CFG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005487/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)