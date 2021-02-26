United Bankshares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: [url="]UBSI[/url]), will be presenting at the virtual Raymond James 42Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The presentation, which is expected to last 30 minutes, may be viewed live by accessing the event website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Frjinstitutionalinvestors%2Funited-bankshares-march-2021[/url]. The archived webcast will be available for 7 days following the event. Additionally, an investor slide presentation will be available beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at [url="]www.ubsi-inc.com[/url].As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 224 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "[url="]UBSI[/url]".The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.





