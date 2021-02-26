Newly Confirmed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Deliver Inaugural Address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021











John F. Kerry – special presidential envoy for climate, United States







Bill Gates – co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder, Breakthrough Energy







Amin Nasser – president and CEO, Saudi Aramco







Bernard Looney – group chief executive, BP







Ben van Beurden – CEO, Royal Dutch Shell







Patrick Pouyanné – chairman and CEO, TOTAL SE







Ryan Lance – chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips







Vicki Hollub – president and CEO, Occidental Petroleum







Mike Wirth – chairman of the board and CEO, Chevron







H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo – secretary general, OPEC







Gina McCarthy – national climate advisor, The White House







Hon. Joe Manchin – chairman, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator, State of West Virginia







Hon. Daniel Sullivan – U.S. Senator, State of Alaska







Lynn J. Good – chairman, president and CEO, Duke Energy







Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan – minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of steel, Government of India







Noubar Afeyan – co-founder and chairman, Moderna







Pratima Rangarajan – CEO, OGCI Climate Investments







Hon. Tina Bru, minister of petroleum and energy, Norway







Hon. Sylvester Turner – mayor, City of Houston







S.M. Vaidya – chairman, Indian Oil Corporation







Susan Hockfield – president emerita and professor of neuroscience, MIT







Walter Isaacson – author and professor of history, Tulane University







Allison Herren Lee – acting chair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission







Sunita Narain – director general, Centre for Science and Environment







Ben Fowke – chairman of the board, president and CEO, Xcel Energy







Nick Akins – chairman, president and CEO, AEP







Ignacio S. Galán – chairman and CEO, Iberdrola S.A.







Daren Woods – chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation







Hon. Kathy Castor – U.S. Representative, 14 Congressional District, State of Florida







About IHS Markit

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm will deliver her inaugural energy address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, to be held virtually March 1-5.Prior to leading the U.S. Department of Energy in the Biden Administration, Ms. Granholm served as the 47th governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011 and previously served as the state’s attorney general.She will join the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year’s conference.“We are pleased to welcome Secretary Granholm among the distinguished speakers at CERAWeek 2021 for her opening address as the 16th U.S. Secretary of Energy,” said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “Her unique insights on the future of U.S. energy policy will be a major and most timely addition to the critical discussions taking place at this year’s conference.”[url="]CERAWeek+2021%3A+%3Ci%3EThe+New+Map%3A+Energy%2C+Climate+and+Charting+the+Future%3C%2Fi%3E[/url]will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined by changing policies, technology, alliances, geopolitics, and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.Inspired by the new book,by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event. The conference is produced by [url="]IHS+Markit[/url] (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.CERAWeek 2021 and the related Innovation Agora will feature more than 245 speakers from 29 countries.Speakers will include (partial list):Visit [url="]www.ceraweek.com[/url] for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 will be held virtually March 1-5. Further information and delegate registration is available at [url="]www.ceraweek.com[/url].Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2021 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications can be submitted via the following link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fceraweek.com%2Fabout%2Fpress.html[/url]([url="]www.ihsmarkit.com[/url])IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

