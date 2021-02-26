SOGO INVESTIGATION – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning investor rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO).
If you currently own shares of SOGO and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at [email protected].
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.labaton.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005568/en/