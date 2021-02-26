>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

February 26, 2021 | About: UAVS +1.38%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) (: UAVS) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

AgEagle investors who have suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Additional information about participating in the action may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc/.

As detailed in the complaint, on February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing, among other things, that AgEagle “was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt (‘Alpha Capital’), AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” Further according to the Report, “in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle's founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott's daughter’s personal website and youtube account” but that “we have found no evidence of any ‘major e-commerce customer.’” Following this news, shares of AgEagle's stock fell $5.13 per share, or over 36% in value, to close on February 18, 2021 at $2.96 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased AgEagle’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. AgEagle investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this opportunity to participate in the action.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE2MDk0NyMzOTk4ODU2IzIwOTk5MzU=
c15d4569-ef80-446a-89df-e287a5a8933e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)