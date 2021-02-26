>
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 on March 1, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:BXG +0.76% NYSE:BVH -1.55%


Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or “the Company") announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020, in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.



About Bluegreen Vacations



Bluegreen Vacations parent company is Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit [url="]www.BluegreenVacations.com[/url].



About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit [url="]www.BVHcorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005569/en/


