>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Nutrien Files 2020 Annual Disclosures

February 26, 2021 | About: TSX:NTR -0.64% NYSE:NTR -3.07%


Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2020 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url] and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url].



The 2020 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nutrien.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-reporting[/url].



About Nutrien



Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005576/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)