ChargePoint and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Close Business Combination

(the “Company” or “ChargePoint”), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (“Switchback”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy value chain, today announced that the two companies have completed their business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved by Switchback stockholders on February 25, 2021. The New York Stock Exchange ticker symbols for the shares of common stock and the warrants of the combined company, renamed, are expected to be changed to “CHPT” (NYSE:CHPT) and “CHPT.WS” respectively, beginning on March 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia.



About ChargePoint







ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 88 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds.







About Switchback







Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback. Switchback began trading on the NYSE in July 2019 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols SBE, SBE.U and SBE.WS, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of ChargePoint and Switchback’s management and are not predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of, fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material.







