Martin Midstream Partners Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:MMLP -1.23%


Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership’s 2020 tax package, which includes Schedule K-1, will be available to download after 5:00 p.m. central time today from the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website and may also be accessed by visiting [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fmartinmidstream[/url]. In an effort to be environmentally friendly, the Partnership encourages its unitholders to sign up for electronic delivery of their MMLP tax package.



The Partnership will begin mailing the 2020 tax package to its unitholders on Saturday, February 27, 2021. For additional information, unitholders may contact the K-1 Tax Package Support Line toll free at (888) 334-7473. In addition, you can send a request by mail to: Martin Midstream Partners L.P., Attn: K-1 Support, P.O. Box 799060, Dallas, Texas 75379-9060.



About Martin Midstream Partners



Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit [url="]www.MMLP.com[/url]. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].



MMLP-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005595/en/


