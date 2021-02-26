>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking

February 26, 2021 | About: SFBS -1.86%

Ron Morrison Promoted to Private Banking Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the promotion of Ron Morrison to Private Banking Manager. In this role, Morrison is responsible for providing the highest level of comprehensive, personalized banking services to clients and prospects that may represent significant and sensitive high net worth banking relationships.

“We are pleased to name Ron Morrison as head of Private Banking,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Ron is an excellent banker and leader and will focus on providing the personalized, seamless experience with top-notch service we strive to give our clients.”

Ron Morrison, Private Banking Manager
Ron Morrison has been promoted to Private Banking Manager at ServisFirst Bank. With over two decades of banking experience, Morrison started his career in wealth management at AmSouth Bank in 2000 and has been with ServisFirst Bank since 2005. Before this promotion, Morrison served as Senior Vice President, Private Banking at ServisFirst Bank.

Morrison received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama in 2000. He is involved throughout the community with several nonprofits and organizations. Morrison is a current advisory board member and past chairman of the board for Magic Moments. He was the new member committee co-chair in 2019 for the United Way Tocqueville Society and currently serves on the Birmingham board for the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information regarding Ron Morrison as Private Banking Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, [email protected]. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODE2MDkwNiMzOTk4NzUwIzIwODQ0MzM=
03ddc73a-e037-45cf-b743-3535477f32fd

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)