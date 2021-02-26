>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: PPC -0.4%

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ( PPC) will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. Mountain / 10 a.m. Eastern. This meeting, which will include a review of fiscal year 2020 and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting, will take place at Pilgrim's Pride Corporation headquarters at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley, Colorado.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact:Dunham Winoto
Investor Relations
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
[email protected]
(970) 506 8192
www.pilgrims.com
ti?nf=ODE2MDk5MSMzOTk4OTY4IzIwMDQ0MTU=
c16ba5ca-ae63-404b-b139-d51008fa2af6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)