Logility Positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Logility, Inc., the leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced the company is positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

According to Gartner, “Through 2023, demand for new functionality in supply chain management (SCM) business applications will be driven by the effects of changing business models triggered by digital transformation.”

From unforeseen risks to new opportunities, today’s digital supply chains accelerate decision making, quickly turning information into actionable insights. Leading companies around the world entrust the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to deliver better business outcomes through a digital, sustainable supply chain that powers their resilient enterprise. Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics, and more profitably manage complex global supply chains.

“The past year illustrated how important the supply chain is to minimize risks and why CEOs must quickly pivot to overcome significant challenges to serve their customers’ changing needs,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility’s supply chain innovation and services turn these challenges into new opportunities to drive resilient, sustainable supply chains. We are proud to serve our great customers around the world and deliver the outcomes that move their businesses forward.”

To download your complimentary copy of the report, please visit: https://buzz.logility.com/acton/media/43254/2021scpmq.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

