Chimerix, Exclusive Worldwide Licensee of Cantex's Investigational Product, DSTAT, Has Announced Promising Topline Results from the First Cohort of a Randomized COVID-19 Clinical Trial

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases and cancer, today announced that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), worldwide licensee of Cantex's DSTAT investigational product, yesterday reported promising results of the first cohort of patients hospitalized with COVID-19-associated Acute Lung Injury (ALI), suggesting that dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) may accelerate recovery from ALI, as well as mitigate thrombotic events in such patients. A copy of Chimerix' press release and detailed information can be found at https://ir.chimerix.com/news-releases/news-release-details/chimerix-reports-promising-topline-results-first-cohort

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D., CEO of Cantex, commented: "We are very pleased that our ongoing collaboration under our license agreement with Chimerix has led to early promising results in the important setting of the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection. In the context of the Joint Development Committee established at the time of the license agreement, Cantex will continue to support the development of DSTAT for ALI, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and other important indications."

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for inflammatory lung diseases and cancer.

Cantex's pipeline consists of two product candidates – Dicopp® and DSTAT. Both drugs are in clinical development for diseases where innovative and more effective treatments are urgently needed.

Dicopp®, which is an orally-administered proprietary combination of disulfiram + copper, is being developed for the treatment of long-term complications of COVID-19 infection. A Phase 2 clinical study of Dicopp® as a treatment of the prolonged disabling complications of COVID-19 infection commonly known as "Long Haul COVID-19", is expected to begin in 2021. A separate Phase 2 clinical study of Dicopp® in relapsed/refractory myeloma is expected to begin in early 2021.

DSTAT, licensed to Chimerix in July 2019, is currently being studied in two disease indications, COVID-19-associated ALI and AML, and has other potential indications. Cantex remains involved in the continued development of DSTAT via a Joint Development Committee with Chimerix. In COVID-19-associated ALI, DSTAT is currently the subject of an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Chimerix recently opened clinical trial sites and is ready to begin screening patients for its 570-subject Phase 3 Dociparstat in AML with Standard Chemotherapy (DASH AML) study of DSTAT for the treatment of AML.

