Townsquare To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:TSQ +7.28%

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Townsquare Media, Inc.

  • The Guggenheim Virtual Broadcasting Symposium on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
  • The Deutsche Bank Virtual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301236610.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


