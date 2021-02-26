LiteLink Technologies Changes Company Name to TechX Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink" or "the Company'') (CSE:LLT) (OTC: LLNKD) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce the change of the Company name to "TechX Technologies Inc."

"This rebrand reflects our vision to drive advancements in cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI, and IoT through our industry and operational expertise," said LiteLink Chairman and CEO Peter Green.

By continuing to acquire, operate, and strategically invest in companies that are leading innovation in these high growth areas, TechX will shape future digital technology, grow business, and maximize shareholder value.

Completion of the name change has been approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange, and is expected to take effect at the open of markets on February 26, 2021.

The Company notes the CSE symbol will change to TECX, and OTC symbol to TECXF as part of the name change.

The Company also announces that it has launched a two separate marketing campaigns for the purposes of targeting new potential investors and engaging current shareholders. A 3-month online marketing campaign through Amherst Baer Consultancy, whereby the Company is paying $100,000 CAD, and a 1-month online marketing campaign through Winning Media LLC, whereby the Company is paying $100,000 CAD.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKD) (FRA: C0B:FF) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI, IOT and cloud based technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, LiteLink invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litelink-technologies-changes-company-name-to-techx-technologies-301236695.html

SOURCE LiteLink Technologies Inc.