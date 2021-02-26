>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:LOGC +0.48%

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that chief executive officer Frederic Chereau will be presenting an overview of the company at upcoming investor conferences.

  • Mr. Chereau will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET. A link to the Barclays presentation will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of LogicBio's website, found here: https://investor.logicbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.
  • Mr. Chereau will also record a presentation for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which will be available on the H.C Wainwright website for the duration of the conference, March 9-10, 2021.

About LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRideTM platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVyTM capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/.

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
W: 212-253-8881
C: 614-580-2048
[email protected]

Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
W: 212-253-8881
C: 203-218-9180
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Matt Lane
Gilmartin Group
617-901-7698
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicbio-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301236663.html

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)