>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) EVP, COO Michael R Rempell Sold $1.7 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: AEO -0.39%

EVP, COO of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R Rempell (insider trades) sold 65,125 shares of AEO on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $26 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

American Eagle Outfitters is a retailer of apparel and accessories that also offers personal care products. It sells its products in stores as well as online. It operates stores in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the UK. American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a market cap of $4.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.750000 with and P/S ratio of 1.15. The dividend yield of American Eagle Outfitters Inc stocks is 0.52%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO Michael R Rempell sold 65,125 shares of AEO stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AEO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)