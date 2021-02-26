American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) EVP, COO Michael R Rempell Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, COO of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R Rempell (insider trades) sold 65,125 shares of AEO on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $26 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

American Eagle Outfitters is a retailer of apparel and accessories that also offers personal care products. It sells its products in stores as well as online. It operates stores in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the UK. American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a market cap of $4.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.750000 with and P/S ratio of 1.15. The dividend yield of American Eagle Outfitters Inc stocks is 0.52%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Michael R Rempell sold 65,125 shares of AEO stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AEO, click here