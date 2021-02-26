Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $4.6 million of Shares

CEO & President of Paychex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin Mucci (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of PAYX on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $91.09 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.
Paychex Inc operates in payroll outsourcing industry. The company provides integrated payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Paychex Inc has a market cap of $32.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.340000 with a P/E ratio of 31.18 and P/S ratio of 8.30. The dividend yield of Paychex Inc stocks is 2.69%. Paychex Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Paychex Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Paychex Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Sr. VP, Service John B Gibson sold 82,488 shares of PAYX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $89.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.
