Ceva Inc (CEVA) CEO Gideon Wertheizer Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Ceva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gideon Wertheizer (insider trades) sold 16,316 shares of CEVA on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $66.64 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. CEVA Inc has a market cap of $1.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.290000 with and P/S ratio of 13.68.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 16,316 shares of CEVA stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $66.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.03% since.

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 23,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.65% since.

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana sold 14,401 shares of CEVA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.95% since.

COO Michael Boukaya sold 34,399 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.09% since.

Director Zvi Limon sold 29,294 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.38% since.

Director Louis Silver sold 7,364 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.04% since.

Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CEVA, click here