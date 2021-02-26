CDW Corp (CDW) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. CDW Corp provides IT solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the UK. Its offerings include mobility, security, and data center optimization. CDW Corp has a market cap of $22.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $156.890000 with a P/E ratio of 28.80 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of CDW Corp stocks is 1.00%. CDW Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CDW Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

For the last quarter CDW Corp reported a revenue of $5 billion, compared with the revenue of $4.5 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $18.5 billion, an increase of 2.4% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years CDW Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $5.45 for the year, an increase of 9.2% from previous year. Over the last five years CDW Corp had an EPS growth rate of 20.2% a year. The CDW Corp had an operating margin of 6.39%, compared with the operating margin of 6.29% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of CDW Corp is 5.78%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, CDW Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion, compared with $154.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $4 billion, compared with $3.4 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 7.6. CDW Corp has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $154.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

See Remarks Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $154.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

See Remarks Christina M Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $154.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CDW, click here.