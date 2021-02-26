Exponent Inc (EXPO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm. It provides the solution to the problems of automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, government, and health industry. Exponent Inc has a market cap of $4.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.470000 with a P/E ratio of 62.23 and P/S ratio of 12.86. The dividend yield of Exponent Inc stocks is 0.79%. Exponent Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Exponent Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Exponent Inc. .

For the last quarter Exponent Inc reported a revenue of $103.2 million, compared with the revenue of $110.1 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $399.9 million, a decrease of 4.1% from the previous year. For the last five years Exponent Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 6.4% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.55 for the year, an increase of 1.3% from previous year. Over the last five years Exponent Inc had an EPS growth rate of 17.2% a year. The Exponent Inc enjoyed an operating margin of 20.82%, compared with the operating margin of 20.4% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Exponent Inc is 20.05%. The profitability rank of the company is 9 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Exponent Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $197.5 million, compared with $176.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $14.3 million, compared with $18.2 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 7.6. Exponent Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $96.470000, Exponent Inc is traded at 200.4% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $32.11. The P/S ratio of the stock is 12.86, while the historical median P/S ratio is 4.01. The intrinsic value of the stock is $27.27 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 27.43% during the past 12 months.

Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of EXPO stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $94.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

