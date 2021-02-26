Enova International Inc (ENVA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Enova International Inc is a technology and analytics company focused on providing online financial services. It originates, guarantees or purchases consumer loans including short-term loans, the line of credit accounts and installment loans. Enova International Inc has a market cap of $1.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.700000 with a P/E ratio of 2.70 and P/S ratio of 0.92. Enova International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Enova International Inc. .

For the last quarter Enova International Inc reported a revenue of $263.9 million, compared with the revenue of $345.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.1 billion, a decrease of 7.8% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Enova International Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 12.7% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $11.7 for the year, an increase of 1003.8% from previous year. Over the last five years Enova International Inc had an EPS growth rate of 40.1% a year. The Enova International Inc enjoyed an operating margin of 33.02%, compared with the operating margin of 21.13% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Enova International Inc is 18.34%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Enova International Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $297.3 million, compared with $35.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1 billion, compared with $1 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 4.1. Enova International Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Fisher sold 5,288 shares of ENVA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $28.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James A Gray sold 8,000 shares of ENVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $29.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.

Director James A Gray sold 33,000 shares of ENVA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $29.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.61% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ENVA, click here.