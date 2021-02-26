>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: AKAM -1.04%

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Akamai Technologies Inc is a United States based company which provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing online content and business applications over the Internet. Akamai Technologies Inc has a market cap of $15.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.500000 with a P/E ratio of 28.13 and P/S ratio of 4.87. Akamai Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Akamai Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Akamai Technologies Inc. .

For the last quarter Akamai Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $846.3 million, compared with the revenue of $772.1 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3.2 billion, an increase of 10.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Akamai Technologies Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 7.7% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.37 for the year, an increase of 16.2% from previous year. Over the last five years Akamai Technologies Inc had an EPS growth rate of 15% a year. The Akamai Technologies Inc enjoyed an operating margin of 21.94%, compared with the operating margin of 19.97% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Akamai Technologies Inc is 21.64%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Akamai Technologies Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $352.9 million, compared with $393.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.6 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 10.2. Akamai Technologies Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $94.500000, Akamai Technologies Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $102.79. The P/S ratio of the stock is 4.87, while the historical median P/S ratio is 5.25. The intrinsic value of the stock is $52.89 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 1.88% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CMO Monique Bonner sold 10,000 shares of AKAM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $96.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.
  • EVP and CHRO Anthony P Williams sold 1,005 shares of AKAM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $100.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of AKAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $102.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.58% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AKAM, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)