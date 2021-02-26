Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Skechers USA Inc manufactures footwear for children, men and women under Skechers GO brand name offering two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division and performance footwear. Its products include branded apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Skechers USA Inc has a market cap of $5.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.600000 with a P/E ratio of 58.08 and P/S ratio of 1.24. Skechers USA Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Skechers USA Inc. .

For the last quarter Skechers USA Inc reported a revenue of $1.3 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Skechers USA Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 9.4% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 64 cents for the year, a decline of 71.6% from the previous year. Over the last five years Skechers USA Inc had an average EPS decline of 7.3% a year. The Skechers USA Inc had an operating margin of 2.91%, compared with the operating margin of 9.93% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Skechers USA Inc is 9.31%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Skechers USA Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion, compared with $824.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.7 billion, compared with $1 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 8.2. Skechers USA Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $36.600000, Skechers USA Inc is traded at 18.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $30.85. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.24, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.03. The stock gained 11.80% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SKX, click here.