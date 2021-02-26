>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: AGNC +0.25%

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. AGNC Investment Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, financed through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment Corp has a market cap of $8.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.040000 . The dividend yield of AGNC Investment Corp stocks is 9.23%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AGNC Investment Corp. .

At the end of the fiscal year, AGNC Investment Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, compared with $831.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $177.0 million, compared with $228.0 million in the previous year. AGNC Investment Corp has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AGNC, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)