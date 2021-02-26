GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $6.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $214.230000 with and P/S ratio of 12.60.

For the last quarter GW Pharmaceuticals PLC reported a revenue of $148.2 million, compared with the revenue of $109.1 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $527.2 million, an increase of 69.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years GW Pharmaceuticals PLC had an average revenue growth rate of 90.1% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.8 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $6.72 in the previous year. The GW Pharmaceuticals PLC had an operating margin of -9.82%, compared with the operating margin of -38.04% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is -57.01%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has the cash and cash equivalents of $486.8 million, compared with $536.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $27.6 million, compared with $27.2 million in the previous year. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

