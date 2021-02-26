Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Independent Bank Corp is a provider of financial services. The company functions through the Rockland Trust Company to render commercial banking solutions including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and investment management. Independent Bank Corp has a market cap of $2.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.510000 with a P/E ratio of 23.43 and P/S ratio of 5.98. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Corp stocks is 2.13%. GuruFocus rated Independent Bank Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Independent Bank Corp. .

For the last quarter Independent Bank Corp reported a revenue of $117.9 million, compared with the revenue of $129.1 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $477.5 million, a decrease of 5% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Independent Bank Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 12.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.64 for the year, a decline of 27.6% from the previous year. Over the last five years Independent Bank Corp had an EPS growth rate of 11.6% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Independent Bank Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion, compared with $151.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $181.1 million, compared with $303.1 million in the previous year. Independent Bank Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $85.510000, Independent Bank Corp is traded at 46.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $58.33. The P/S ratio of the stock is 5.98, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.97. The intrinsic value of the stock is $69.02 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 23.67% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,065 shares of INDB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has increased by 11.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James O'shanna Morton bought 13 shares of INDB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $75.29. The price of the stock has increased by 13.57% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of INDB, click here.