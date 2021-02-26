Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a global property and casualty insurance company. The firm along with its subsidiaries provides its clients and distribution partners with various products and services around the world. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $4.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.530000 with and P/S ratio of 0.91. The dividend yield of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stocks is 3.26%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. .

For the last quarter Axis Capital Holdings Ltd reported a revenue of $1.2 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.8 billion, a decrease of 8.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Axis Capital Holdings Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 4.1% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.79 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.004714 in the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $902.8 million, compared with $1.2 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.9 billion in the previous year. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $50.530000, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is traded at 27.5% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $69.69. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.91, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.18. The stock lost 15.34% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AXS, click here.