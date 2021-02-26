>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: AXS +0.9%

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a global property and casualty insurance company. The firm along with its subsidiaries provides its clients and distribution partners with various products and services around the world. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $4.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.530000 with and P/S ratio of 0.91. The dividend yield of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stocks is 3.26%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. .

For the last quarter Axis Capital Holdings Ltd reported a revenue of $1.2 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.8 billion, a decrease of 8.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Axis Capital Holdings Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 4.1% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.79 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.004714 in the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $902.8 million, compared with $1.2 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.9 billion in the previous year. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $50.530000, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is traded at 27.5% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $69.69. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.91, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.18. The stock lost 15.34% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AXS, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)