>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: TXG +2.82%

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. 10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $19.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $177.990000 with and P/S ratio of 60.76. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 10x Genomics Inc. .

For the last quarter 10x Genomics Inc reported a revenue of $112.2 million, compared with the revenue of $75.29 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $298.8 million, an increase of 21.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $5.37 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.226344 in the previous year. The 10x Genomics Inc had an operating margin of -28.98%, compared with the operating margin of -12.43% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of 10x Genomics Inc is -25.85%.

At the end of the fiscal year, 10x Genomics Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $663.6 million, compared with $424.2 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $57.0 million, compared with $19.8 million in the previous year. 10x Genomics Inc has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $193. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.78% since.
  • Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.
  • See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of TXG, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)