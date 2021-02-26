>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: EVBG +0%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Everbridge Inc has a market cap of $5.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.230000 with and P/S ratio of 19.56. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Everbridge Inc. .

For the last quarter Everbridge Inc reported a revenue of $75.6 million, compared with the revenue of $57.11 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $271.1 million, an increase of 35% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Everbridge Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 36.4% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $2.7 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.7 in the previous year. The Everbridge Inc had an operating margin of -26.63%, compared with the operating margin of -23.51% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Everbridge Inc is -18.43%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Everbridge Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $467.2 million, compared with $531.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $441.5 million, compared with $430.3 million in the previous year. Everbridge Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,931 shares of EVBG stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $159.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.
  • SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.6. The price of the stock has increased by 15.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 50,000 shares of EVBG stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $169.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.74% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.91. The price of the stock has increased by 15.29% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of EVBG, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)