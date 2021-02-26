Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Sykes Enterprises Inc provides outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena to companies within the communications, financial services, technology/consumer and other industries. Sykes Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $1.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.860000 with a P/E ratio of 29.18 and P/S ratio of 0.98. Sykes Enterprises Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sykes Enterprises Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sykes Enterprises Inc. .

For the last quarter Sykes Enterprises Inc reported a revenue of $450.5 million, compared with the revenue of $425.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 5.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Sykes Enterprises Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.39 for the year, a decline of 9.2% from the previous year. Over the last five years Sykes Enterprises Inc had an average EPS decline of 0.7% a year. The Sykes Enterprises Inc had an operating margin of 7.21%, compared with the operating margin of 5.67% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Sykes Enterprises Inc is 5.75%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $40.860000, Sykes Enterprises Inc is traded at 26.5% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $32.29. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.98, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.76. The intrinsic value of the stock is $15.66 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 22.62% during the past 12 months.

