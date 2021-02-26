>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: SYKE +0.1%

Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Sykes Enterprises Inc provides outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena to companies within the communications, financial services, technology/consumer and other industries. Sykes Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $1.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.860000 with a P/E ratio of 29.18 and P/S ratio of 0.98. Sykes Enterprises Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sykes Enterprises Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sykes Enterprises Inc. .

For the last quarter Sykes Enterprises Inc reported a revenue of $450.5 million, compared with the revenue of $425.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 5.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Sykes Enterprises Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.39 for the year, a decline of 9.2% from the previous year. Over the last five years Sykes Enterprises Inc had an average EPS decline of 0.7% a year. The Sykes Enterprises Inc had an operating margin of 7.21%, compared with the operating margin of 5.67% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Sykes Enterprises Inc is 5.75%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $40.860000, Sykes Enterprises Inc is traded at 26.5% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $32.29. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.98, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.76. The intrinsic value of the stock is $15.66 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 22.62% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SYKE, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)