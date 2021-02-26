Invitae Corp (NVTA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Invitae Corp is a genetic information company engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders. It provides testing for multiple genes including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other hereditary conditions. Invitae Corp has a market cap of $7.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.130000 with and P/S ratio of 19.27. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Invitae Corp. .

For the last quarter Invitae Corp reported a revenue of $100.4 million, compared with the revenue of $66.29 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $279.6 million, an increase of 29% from last year. For the last five years Invitae Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 103% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $4.52 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $2.65 in the previous year. The Invitae Corp had an operating margin of -233.25%, compared with the operating margin of -112.59% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Invitae Corp is -316.61%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Invitae Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $124.8 million, compared with $151.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $439.7 million, compared with $312.1 million in the previous year. Invitae Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of NVTA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $48.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.46% since.

