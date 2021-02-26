>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Invitae Corp (NVTA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: NVTA +0.83%

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Invitae Corp is a genetic information company engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders. It provides testing for multiple genes including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other hereditary conditions. Invitae Corp has a market cap of $7.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.130000 with and P/S ratio of 19.27. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Invitae Corp. .

For the last quarter Invitae Corp reported a revenue of $100.4 million, compared with the revenue of $66.29 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $279.6 million, an increase of 29% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Invitae Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 103% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $4.52 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $2.65 in the previous year. The Invitae Corp had an operating margin of -233.25%, compared with the operating margin of -112.59% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Invitae Corp is -316.61%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Invitae Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $124.8 million, compared with $151.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $439.7 million, compared with $312.1 million in the previous year. Invitae Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of NVTA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $48.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.46% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of NVTA, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)