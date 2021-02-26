Nautilus Inc (NLS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Nautilus Inc is a consumer fitness products company. It is engaged in designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use. Nautilus Inc has a market cap of $557.065 million; its shares were traded at around $18.410000 with a P/E ratio of 10.05 and P/S ratio of 1.05. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Nautilus Inc. .

For the last quarter Nautilus Inc reported a revenue of $189.3 million, compared with the revenue of $104.2 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $552.6 million, an increase of 78.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Nautilus Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 4.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.86 for the year, an increase of -159.4% from previous year. The Nautilus Inc had a decent operating margin of 17.82%, compared with the operating margin of -9.23% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Nautilus Inc is 6.33%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Nautilus Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $56.6 million, compared with $11.1 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $29.4 million, compared with $33.1 million in the previous year. Nautilus Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $18.410000, Nautilus Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $16.73. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.05, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.04. The stock gained 446.53% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of NLS, click here.