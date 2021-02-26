Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Columbia Banking System Inc is active in the financial services domain. It is the holding company for Columbia State Bank, which provides products for the small and medium sized business. It also provides services to professionals and individuals. Columbia Banking System Inc has a market cap of $3.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.290000 with a P/E ratio of 20.42 and P/S ratio of 5.19. The dividend yield of Columbia Banking System Inc stocks is 2.52%. GuruFocus rated Columbia Banking System Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Columbia Banking System Inc. .

For the last quarter Columbia Banking System Inc reported a revenue of $154.6 million, compared with the revenue of $146.6 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $604.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Columbia Banking System Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 9.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.17 for the year, a decline of 19% from the previous year. Over the last five years Columbia Banking System Inc had an EPS growth rate of 7.7% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Columbia Banking System Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $653.8 million, compared with $247.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $42.5 million, compared with $988.7 million in the previous year. Columbia Banking System Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $44.290000, Columbia Banking System Inc is traded at 27.7% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $34.69. The P/S ratio of the stock is 5.19, while the historical median P/S ratio is 4.04. The intrinsic value of the stock is $23.22 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 31.30% during the past 12 months.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO Aaron James Deer bought 935 shares of COLB stock on 02/15/2021 at the average price of $24.06. The price of the stock has increased by 84.08% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of COLB, click here.