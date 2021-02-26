Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (NASDAQ:BPYU)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. GGP Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It is engaged in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. Brookfield Property REIT Inc has a market cap of $684.764 million; its shares were traded at around $17.500000 with and P/S ratio of 0.54. The dividend yield of Brookfield Property REIT Inc stocks is 7.60%. Brookfield Property REIT Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 78.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 8 severe warning signs with Brookfield Property REIT Inc. .

For the last quarter Brookfield Property REIT Inc reported a revenue of $384.4 million, compared with the revenue of $451.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.5 billion, a decrease of 2.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Brookfield Property REIT Inc had an average revenue decline of 9.8% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $18.2351 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $37.2529 in the previous year. The Brookfield Property REIT Inc had a decent operating margin of 14%, compared with the operating margin of 27.01% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Brookfield Property REIT Inc is 33.81%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Brookfield Property REIT Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $204.5 million, compared with $197.8 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $16.3 billion, compared with $16.2 billion in the previous year. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. Brookfield Property REIT Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $17.500000, Brookfield Property REIT Inc is traded at 92.7% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $240.71. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.54, while the historical median P/S ratio is 7.67. The stock gained 7.75% during the past 12 months.

