United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. United States Lime & Minerals Inc engages in the business of manufacturing lime and lime products with interests in natural gas. The company operates its business in two segments; Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a market cap of $789.095 million; its shares were traded at around $140.140000 with a P/E ratio of 28.09 and P/S ratio of 4.92. The dividend yield of United States Lime & Minerals Inc stocks is 0.46%. United States Lime & Minerals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated United States Lime & Minerals Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

For the last quarter United States Lime & Minerals Inc reported a revenue of $41.0 million, compared with the revenue of $37.97 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $160.7 million, an increase of 1.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years United States Lime & Minerals Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 4.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $5 for the year, an increase of 7.8% from previous year. Over the last five years United States Lime & Minerals Inc had an EPS growth rate of 14.3% a year. The United States Lime & Minerals Inc enjoyed an operating margin of 22.04%, compared with the operating margin of 19.07% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of United States Lime & Minerals Inc is 17.18%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $140.140000, United States Lime & Minerals Inc is traded at 94% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $72.24. The P/S ratio of the stock is 4.92, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.52. The intrinsic value of the stock is $54.77 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 75.19% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Timothy W Byrne sold 5,000 shares of USLM stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $144.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 10,729 shares of USLM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $139.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of USLM, click here.