Fortive Corp (FTV) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Fortive Corp is a United States based company diversified industrial growth company. It has two business segments namely, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. Fortive Corp has a market cap of $22.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.820000 with a P/E ratio of 15.04 and P/S ratio of 3.45. The dividend yield of Fortive Corp stocks is 0.42%. Fortive Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Fortive Corp. .

For the last quarter Fortive Corp reported a revenue of $1.3 billion, compared with the revenue of $2 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.6 billion, a decrease of 36.7% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Fortive Corp had an average revenue decline of 1.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $4.5 for the year, an increase of 128.4% from previous year. Over the last five years Fortive Corp had an EPS growth rate of 9.7% a year. The Fortive Corp had a decent operating margin of 11.64%, compared with the operating margin of 13.72% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Fortive Corp is 19.49%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Fortive Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $3 billion, compared with $5 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 3.6. Fortive Corp has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP - CFO Charles E Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of FTV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $67.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Human Resources Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.

Senior Vice President William W Pringle sold 24,314 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.63% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 284 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 660 shares of FTV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $66.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 5,765 shares of FTV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $71.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.63% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of FTV, click here.