Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: IR -0.02%

Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc provides flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products. Ingersoll Rand Inc has a market cap of $19.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.340000 with and P/S ratio of 3.69. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ingersoll Rand Inc. .

For the last quarter Ingersoll Rand Inc reported a revenue of $1.5 billion, compared with the revenue of $605.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.9 billion, an increase of 100.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Ingersoll Rand Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 15.4% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 9 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $1.29 in the previous year. The Ingersoll Rand Inc had an operating margin of 2.15%, compared with the operating margin of 14.24% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Ingersoll Rand Inc is 10.43%. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Ingersoll Rand Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion, compared with $505.5 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $3.9 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in the previous year. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. Ingersoll Rand Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of IR, click here.


