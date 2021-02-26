>
James Li
Articles (1486)

Top 4 4th-Quarter Buys of Al Gore's Generation Investment Management

Firm co-founded by former US vice president releases quarterly portfolio

February 26, 2021 | About: BABA -1.01% EFX -0.99% BAX -1.22% ILMN -1.45%

Generation Investment Management, the firm co-founded by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood, disclosed this month that its top four buys during the fourth quarter of 2020 included a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and boosts to its Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) holdings.

Gore, a former vice president of the United States, co-founded the London-based firm in 2004. Generation seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of companies that strategically manage their economic, social and environmental performances.

62fd9afd15ac0e5f0dcdf04f8e00a121.png

Generation applies a bottom-up, fundamental analysis-driven approach to investing. As of December 2020, the firm's $22.41 billion equity portfolio contains 41 stocks, with two new positions and a turnover ratio of 9%. The firm's top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, health care and industrials, representing 40.51%, 30.18% and 8.04% of the equity portfolio.

490f638ec2434a0c49465895237bd0f7.png

Alibaba

Generation purchased 1,544,863 shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), giving the stake 1.6% weight in its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $227.43 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.73.

4bc427b6b5b1d7ef6ae1b991f974e182.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include consistent revenue growth and profit margins and returns outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

a559855d1a818b3428030687beb607cf.png

Gurus with large positions in Alibaba include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

f1af687cc4ca5e78e8171ce50717bde5.png

Equifax

Generation purchased 3,609,565 shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX), expanding the position 176.09% and the equity portfolio 3.11%. Shares averaged $168.28 during the fourth quarter.

e4b68a7d917a6d64c1b8bb71135c3676.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based credit bureau's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 3.18, debt ratios are underperforming over 65% of global competitors.

ff180b3c6d210f88fcdc4ace14172be2.png

Baxter

The firm added 5,566,649 shares of Baxter (NYSE:BAX), increasing the position 46.94% and the equity portfolio 1.99%. Shares averaged $79.20 during the fourth quarter.

11719dd882ca73eb91b8b78ac04b9554.png

GuruFocus ranks the Deerfield, Illinois-based medical device company's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming over 70% of global competitors.

add70dc5b618137b989fa3defcf4e0de.png

Illumina

The firm purchased 784,337 shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), boosting the position 66.51% and the equity portfolio 1.29%. Shares averaged $327.99 during the fourth quarter.

b6ceb4dde7074a657cffbb546e5cf89e.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Diego-based medical research company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a net profit margin that outperforms over 85% of global competitors.

dcccd3f379dc2070445948dc3d5989ae.png

Disclosure: No positions.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


