Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) CEO John Maraganore Sold $5 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: ALNY +1.03%

CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Maraganore (insider trades) sold 33,979 shares of ALNY on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $147.31 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for regulating the expression of specific genes. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $17.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.100000 with and P/S ratio of 34.61. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of ALNY stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $147.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALNY, click here

.

