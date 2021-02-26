Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) EVP & President, TT Robert T. Jr. Davis Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP & President, TT of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert T. Jr. Davis (insider trades) sold 24,941 shares of IART on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $69.48 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of product lines from its technology for applications ranging from burn and deep tissue wounds to repair of dura mater in the brain to repair of nerve and tendon. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a market cap of $5.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.340000 with a P/E ratio of 43.36 and P/S ratio of 4.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Peter J Arduini sold 22,786 shares of IART stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $66.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

