Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sold $839,644 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kimberly K. Nelson (insider trades) sold 8,005 shares of SPSC on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $104.89 a share. The total sale was $839,644.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. SPS Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $100.730000 with a P/E ratio of 80.58 and P/S ratio of 11.68. SPS Commerce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SPS Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SPS Commerce Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPSC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.76% since.

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Burr Ramsey sold 17,422 shares of SPSC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $105.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 3,081 shares of SPSC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $107.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.44% since.

Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPSC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.61% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPSC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $108.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.09% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPSC, click here